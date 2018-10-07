Florida gas station: Microwave is to warm food, not urine

(RNN) - Some things go without saying, but sometimes, they literally need to spelled out.
A gas station owner in Jacksonville, FL, has grown so tired of people using her microwave to warm containers of urine, she has now placed a sign on it instructing them not to do so.
“Only for food use,” the sign reads, “do not warm urine. Keep microwave clean!”
Drug users get clean urine from non-drug users in order to pass drug screenings. In an effort to not raise any suspicions, the drug user microwaves the urine so it still feels fresh.
"We got sick and tired of people bringing their urine containers,” store owner Parul Patel told First Coast News. “They’re just random people walking and it’s happening every day.”
Patel’s store just happens to be located within walking distance of a LabCorp, which offers drug testing services.
Patel said she was inspired to put up a sign after a combative confrontation with a woman who microwaved her urine.
“She started cussing at me,” Patel told local media. “She said, ‘Well, where is the sign that says you can’t use this for this kind of purpose?' That gave me the idea, ‘If that’s what you’re asking me, then I’ll put the sign saying this is only for food use and not to use with your urine or anything else.”
Copyright 2018 Raycom News Network. All rights reserved.