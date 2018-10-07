Michael to bring rain/wind midweek

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) -Isolated showers continue moving onshore this evening with temperatures near 80 degrees still at sunset. These isolated showers will continue off and on overnight through Monday with highs in the mid to upper 80s. Our rain chances increase late Tuesday as we start feeling the impacts of what will become Hurricane Michael.
Sunday Evening Tropical Update: Tropical Storm Michael is near the Yucatan Peninsula with sustained wind at 50 miles per hours. Michael will continue its path north over the Gulf of Mexico on Monday and Tuesday, gaining strength through Wednesday morning. Michael will likely strengthen into Category Two Hurricane on Wednesday with sustained wind near 100 miles per hour, before making landfall anywhere from the Florida panhandle to the Big Bend coastline of Florida on Wednesday afternoon.
Impacts:
Coastal Flooding will be possible during astronomical high tides. The gauge at Fort Pulaski is expected to reach over 9.5 feet Tuesday around 9:00 a.m. and 9:00 p.m. which is in the Moderate Flood stage. There will also be a high risk for rip currents.
Rain will begin as early as Tuesday evening with rain continuing Wednesday into Thursday. Most areas will pick up 2 to 4 inches of rain, with locally higher amounts. Widespread flooding is not expected.
Tropical Storm-Force wind is possible on Wednesday into Thursday morning, which will likely lead to downed trees and isolated power outages. Wind gusts up to 60 miles per hour will be possible, but this depends on where the center of circulation is.
Michael’s circulation will likely pass to our west, which puts most of the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry in the area favorable for isolated tornadoes on Wednesday. Make sure you have the alerts turned on in the WTOC Weather App.
Cooler and drier air will follow behind Michael, dropping our lows this weekend to the mid to upper 60s and highs in the lower 80s.
