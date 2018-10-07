SEB stays undefeated with win over Jenkins

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) - Southeast Bulloch may not be winning pretty.
But the Yellow Jackets are still winning.
SEB improved to 6-0 with a 9-8 victory over Jenkins Saturday afternoon at Savannah’s Memorial Stadium.
Jontrelle Wells’ touchdown run early in the fourth quarter put the Yellow Jackets on top, and the SEB defense held the lead until the clock hit zeroes.
The Yellow Jackets are now 4-0 in Region 3-AAA play, tied for first place with Benedictine. The Warriors fall to 4-2 overall and 3-1 in region play.
