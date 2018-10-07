SEB stays undefeated with win over Jenkins

Yellow Jackets improve to 6-0, 4-0 in Region 3-AAA

SEB stays undefeated with win over Jenkins
(Wallace, Jake)
By Jake Wallace | October 6, 2018 at 11:09 PM EST - Updated October 6 at 11:23 PM

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) - Southeast Bulloch may not be winning pretty.

But the Yellow Jackets are still winning.

The Yellow Jackets knocked off Jenkins 9-8 Saturday afternoon at Memorial Stadium.
The Yellow Jackets knocked off Jenkins 9-8 Saturday afternoon at Memorial Stadium. (WTOC)

SEB improved to 6-0 with a 9-8 victory over Jenkins Saturday afternoon at Savannah’s Memorial Stadium.

Jontrelle Wells’ touchdown run early in the fourth quarter put the Yellow Jackets on top, and the SEB defense held the lead until the clock hit zeroes.

SEB QB Blaize Minick throws a pass for the Yellow Jackets
SEB QB Blaize Minick throws a pass for the Yellow Jackets (WTOC)

The Yellow Jackets are now 4-0 in Region 3-AAA play, tied for first place with Benedictine. The Warriors fall to 4-2 overall and 3-1 in region play.

Copyright 2018 WTOC. All rights reserved.