Sunday Afternoon Tropical Update: Michael picks up strength

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) -Tropical Storm Michael is near the Yucatan Peninsula with sustained wind at 40 miles per hours. Michael will continue its path north over the Gulf of Mexico on Monday and Tuesday, gaining strength over through Wednesday morning. Michael will likely strengthen to a weak Category One Hurricane on Wednesday with sustained wind near 80 miles per hour, before making landfall anywhere from Alabama to the Big Bend coastline of Florida on Wednesday. The most likely solution is landfall along the Florida Panhandle.
Impacts:
Coastal Flooding will be possible during astronomical high tides. The gauge at Fort Pulaski is expected to reach over 9.5 feet Tuesday around 9:00 a.m. and 9:00 p.m. which is in the Moderate Flood stage. This would lead to flooding in low-lying areas, we will also have to monitor highway 80 near Tybee if it gets to 10 feet. There will also be a high risk for rip currents.
Rain will begin as early as Tuesday evening with rain continuing Wednesday into Thursday. Most areas will pick up 2 to 4 inches of rain, with locally higher amounts. Widespread flooding is not expected.
Michael will weaken to a Tropical Storm on Wednesday, meaning tropical Storm-Force wind is likely for us Wednesday into Thursday morning. The wind will likely lead to downed trees and isolated power outages. Wind gusts up to 50 miles per hour will be possible, but this depends on where the center of circulation will be.
Michael’s center of circulation will likely pass to our west, which puts most of the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry in the area favorable for isolated tornadoes on Wednesday. Make sure you have the alerts turned on in the WTOC Weather App. You can download our apps here.
