Sunday Afternoon Tropical Update: Michael picks up strength

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) -Tropical Storm Michael is near the Yucatan Peninsula with sustained wind at 40 miles per hours. Michael will continue its path north over the Gulf of Mexico on Monday and Tuesday, gaining strength over through Wednesday morning. Michael will likely strengthen to a weak Category One Hurricane on Wednesday with sustained wind near 80 miles per hour, before making landfall anywhere from Alabama to the Big Bend coastline of Florida on Wednesday. The most likely solution is landfall along the Florida Panhandle.