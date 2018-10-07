Three hurt in three Savannah shootings

By Amanda LaBrot | October 7, 2018 at 6:22 AM EST - Updated October 7 at 6:22 AM

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) - Three people are hurt after three separate shootings in Savannah overnight, according to Savannah Police.

The first happened around 11:30 Saturday night in the 6700 block of Key Street. Savannah Police officers found one person shot and said he has non-life-threatening injuries.

The second shooting happened just before 5 a.m. Sunday. SPD said a man arrived at a hospital with shooting injuries, and he’s seriously hurt.

Officers said they think the shooting happened near Harmon Street and Gwinnett Street before the victim showed up at the hospital in a private car.

Police said the third shooting happened Sunday around 5 a.m. in the 600 block of Yamacraw Village.

Officers found one man shot and said he has non-life-threating injuries. A department spokesperson said officers are still investigating what led to the shooting.

