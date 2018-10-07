Three hurt in three Savannah shootings

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) - Three people are hurt after three separate shootings in Savannah overnight, according to Savannah Police.
The first happened around 11:30 Saturday night in the 6700 block of Key Street. Savannah Police officers found one person shot and said he has non-life-threatening injuries.
The second shooting happened just before 5 a.m. Sunday. SPD said a man arrived at a hospital with shooting injuries, and he’s seriously hurt.
Officers said they think the shooting happened near Harmon Street and Gwinnett Street before the victim showed up at the hospital in a private car.
Police said the third shooting happened Sunday around 5 a.m. in the 600 block of Yamacraw Village.
Officers found one man shot and said he has non-life-threating injuries. A department spokesperson said officers are still investigating what led to the shooting.
