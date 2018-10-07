Tigers earn first win of 2018 in dominant fashion

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) - The Savannah State Tigers just hadn’t played winning football so far in 2018.
That all changed Saturday night.
The Tigers picked up their first win of the year with a 23-3 victory over Charleston Southern Saturday. The Tigers dominated every facet of the game, especially defensively.
“I’ve never had a team that improved that much defensively from one week to the next," head coach Erik Raeburn says. "Our coaches obviously did a great job putting the plan together, and then our guys went out and played hard and executed.”
A week after they allowed Bethune-Cookman 455 total yards, the Tiger defense had its way with CSU. The Buccaneers were limited to just 123 total yards and just nine first downs.
SSU led 14-3 midway through the fourth, when pressure from Brandon Carswell forced an intentional grounding penalty in the end zone to result in a safety. The Tigers went right down the field again to finish it off. Jaylen McClous scored his second TD of the night to make it 24-7 Tigers.
The Tigers improve to 1-4 overall and 1-2 in MEAC play. SSU will host Morgan State next week.
