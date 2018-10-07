Tigers earn first win of 2018 in dominant fashion

SSU held Buccaneers to 123 total yards

Tigers earn first win of 2018 in dominant fashion
Savannah State picked up where they left off with a big win over Savannah Christian (Wallace, Jake)
By Jake Wallace | October 7, 2018 at 10:16 AM EST - Updated October 7 at 10:16 AM

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) - The Savannah State Tigers just hadn’t played winning football so far in 2018.

That all changed Saturday night.

The Tigers picked up their first win of the year with a 23-3 victory over Charleston Southern Saturday. The Tigers dominated every facet of the game, especially defensively.

Savannah State head coach Erik Raeburn shakes hands with a Charleston Southern player postgame. The Tigers beat the Bucs 23-3.
Savannah State head coach Erik Raeburn shakes hands with a Charleston Southern player postgame. The Tigers beat the Bucs 23-3. (WTOC)

“I’ve never had a team that improved that much defensively from one week to the next," head coach Erik Raeburn says. "Our coaches obviously did a great job putting the plan together, and then our guys went out and played hard and executed.”

A week after they allowed Bethune-Cookman 455 total yards, the Tiger defense had its way with CSU. The Buccaneers were limited to just 123 total yards and just nine first downs.

SSU led 14-3 midway through the fourth, when pressure from Brandon Carswell forced an intentional grounding penalty in the end zone to result in a safety. The Tigers went right down the field again to finish it off. Jaylen McClous scored his second TD of the night to make it 24-7 Tigers.

RB Jaylen McCloud celebrates his second touchdown run of the night
RB Jaylen McCloud celebrates his second touchdown run of the night (WTOC)

The Tigers improve to 1-4 overall and 1-2 in MEAC play. SSU will host Morgan State next week.

Copyright 2018 WTOC. All rights reserved.