Tropical Trouble Possible This Week

Impacts in the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry will be determined by how close we are to the center of circulation. The closer the center, the stronger the wind. That being said, our impacts will be post-landfall and the storm will be weakening as it moves inland. Right now, there is just a low-end chance for tropical storm-force wind across our area. Most data agree that the center will be to our west, which puts us in the quadrant of the storm most favorable for isolated tornadoes. Our chance of receive rain from this system is good, but it is too early to tell how much. This storm will not create a prolonged flooding threat, as it will get picked up by a cold front which will guide the storm further east and out of our area by the weekend.