Arrest made in deadly Jasper County shooting

JASPER CO., SC (WTOC) - A new arrest has been made in a deadly shooting in Jasper County.
The Sheriff's Office tells us 27-year-old Javeris Williams was captured by U.S. Marshalls at a motel in Columbia, South Carolina. Deputies believe he is responsible for the shooting death of 17-year-old Samquan Frazier.
Deputies found Frazier at the intersection of Highway 3 and Pineland Road with a gunshot wound on September 30th. He died at the hospital.
Williams is facing several charges, including murder and armed robbery.
