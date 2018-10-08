Bluffton Police extradite wanted man from Texas

BLUFFTON, SC (WTOC) - A 64-year-old man is back in South Carolina after two Bluffton police officers traveled to Texas to extradite him.
Romaldo Diaz-Barrientos is charged with criminal sexual conduct with a minor in the third degree - a crime he is accused of committing in Bluffton in 2014 - but then ran from the area. Officials say Diaz-Barrientos was recently located by law enforcement in Galveston, TX. He waived extradition and was arrested by Bluffton Police on Thursday, Oct. 4.
In South Carolina, criminal sexual conduct with a minor in the third degree is a felony that could carry a 15-year sentence.
