Coast Guard rescues 6 boaters off Savannah Coast

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) - 6 boaters were rescued by the Coast Guard off the coast of Savannah on Sunday after their boat was disabled.
The boaters used their personal locating beacon to contact the Coast Guard for help. The Coast Guard Sector in Charleston received the notification just after noon.
An air station Savannah MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew was dispatched to search for the stranded boaters. They were found and taken to a Tybee Coast Guard station.
There are no reported injuries and all boaters were wearing life jackets.
