Dave Turley’s WX Forecast

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) We’ll see mostly cloudy skies today with a 40% chance for showers and storms, highs 84-88. Tonight will be partly to mostly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers, lows 71-78. Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with a 70% chance for showers and storms, highs 83-85. In the tropics Michael is now a hurricane and is expected to make landfall Wednesday along the Florida panhandle. Based on the official forecast track we should see rain starting Wednesday and ending later Thursday. Tropical storm wind gusts are likely but exact speed will be dependent on actual track. Power outages are possible so now is the time to make sure you have your hurricane kit. Coastal flooding at high times is possible.