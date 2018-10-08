Exchange Club of Savannah holds awards ceremony for local firefighters, EMS

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) - The Exchange Club of Savannah presented awards to deserving local firefighters and EMS on Monday.
They recognized Bradley Neversom as Firefighter of the Year, Sean Witbeck as Rookie of the Year, and Kelly Gordon as Volunteer of the Year. We spoke to Paramedic of the Year, Brian Lesley, who says he hopes there are multiple reasons he does what he does, but there is one that really sticks out in his mind.
“I fell into it by accident, and I just love doing it,” Lesley said. “There’s something about helping people. It’s an indescribable feeling.”
This is an annual event for the Exchange Club.
