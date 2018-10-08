First Alert Weather Days: Severe Weather Possible Late Wednesday, Thursday

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) - Michael is steadily organizing in the extreme northwestern Caribbean this morning. Further strengthening is forecast as the system moves into the Gulf of Mexico.
While forecast to reach Category Two status prior to landfall, it is possible that Michael could become a major hurricane – at least briefly – in the northeastern Gulf of Mexico.
Locally, Wednesday and Thursday are First Alert Weather Days.
Michael is forecast to take a northeasterly turn after landfall; spreading impacts into Georgia and South Carolina. Squalls of heavy rain, gusty winds, and isolated tornado may begin as early as late Wednesday. The worst conditions are most-likely Thursday.
Some data is slower, and suggests the nastiest weather holds off until Thursday afternoon and evening.
Regardless of timing, tropical storm conditions remain possible. Plan for at least isolated severe weather and scattered power outages Wednesday and Thursday.
· Scattered, to widespread, power outages are possible
· Scattered tree and power line damage
· Coastal flooding may spread saltwater into typical flood-prone areas along the immediate coast
· Heavy downpours may cause street flooding; inland river flooding is unlikely
· Isolated, fast-moving, tornadoes
Take the time leading up to nasty weather, to review your hurricane plan and check your supply kit. Plan for a few days without power. Ensure that you have a way to receive severe weather alerts, even if the power goes out.
A lot of information will be coming your way over the next few days. Stay tuned; on TV, at wtoc.com and in the WTOC Weather App.
