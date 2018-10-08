Good News: Folds of Honor Golf Tournament

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) - The 4th Annual Folds of Honor Golf Tournament at the Savannah Country Club was the biggest yet.
For the first time, it was also an opportunity for participants in the event to meet one of the families helped by the organization.
Folds of Honor is the nonprofit that provides scholarships to the spouses and children of fallen service members helped, and is helping put all five of Ginger Ravella’s children through school. The organization does that with events like Monday’s tournament.
“At the age of 36 to become a widow suddenly with a knock on the door leaves you reeling and trying to put the pieces of your life back together,” Ravella said.
The kind of people who were playing golf on Wilmington Island helped Ravella move forward after her husband, an F16 pilot, was killed in a combat mission in 2006.
“He saved more than 60 men the day that he died, but my five children who were under the age of eight at the time he was killed, were left without a dad and without a future and a plan for education, specifically,” Ravella said.
Folds of Honor had that plan.
“That’s really what it’s all about - getting the funds to support their educational process and so we’re just honored and delighted to be part of that,” said Wick Searcy, 2018 Folds of Honor Tournament, Chair.
Savannah’s event has grown every year. Monday, 125 golfers played for more than a score.
“The goal and mission attracts a lot of these folks and they come back year after year to support it."
“I’ve been very touched by their southern hospitality already, but I’m looking forward to watching them go out in their red, white, and blue and support our great foundation," Ravella said.
“In Georgia last year, 223 families were supported with scholarships from the Folds of Honor Foundation. It was over $1 million spent in state, and we hope to support that effort," Searcy said.
In doing so, they’ll also support military heroes by honoring their sacrifice and helping educate their legacies.
“I think it’s peace of mind, but it’s also thank you from the American people for the sacrifice my family made," Ravella said.
Ravella’s five children have been able to attend college preparatory schools, and the two oldest are now in college. One is at Clemson and the other is at SMU.
