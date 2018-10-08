Impacts from Tropical Storm Michael arrive midweek

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) -Isolated showers continue moving inland across the Lowcountry and Coastal Empire late this evening, lingering into the overnight hours. Isolated coastal showers will be present Monday morning with temperatures in the mid 70s at sunrise. Isolated showers will be present off and on all day with highs in the mid 80s. Scattered showers are possible again Tuesday with highs in the mid 80s. Rain from Michael will move as early as Tuesday evening.