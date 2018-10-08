Impacts from Tropical Storm Michael Expected This Week

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) -Tropical Storm Michael is in between the Yucatan Peninsula and western Cuba with sustained wind at 60 miles an hour. It will continue moving north, gaining strength in the Gulf of Mexico early this week. Michael will become a Category One Hurricane on Monday and then a Category Two Hurricane on Tuesday with sustained wind at 100 miles per hour.
Michael will make landfall Wednesday evening anywhere from the Florida Panhandle to the Big Bend area. Michael will weaken back into a Tropical Storm as it moves into the Coastal Empire on Wednesday with isolated sustained wind over 65 miles per hour.
We have Declared Wednesday and Thursday First Alert Weather days due to impacts expected from Michael.
Our biggest impacts will come on Wednesday afternoon into Thursday morning. This is when we will experience widespread Tropical Storm-Force winds, a chance for isolated tornadoes and power outages.
Rainfall amounts will range from 2” to 4” with locally higher totals. This storm will move out of our area relatively quickly, meaning widespread flooding is not a major concern.
Coastal Flooding is possible with high tides already expected this week. The high tide at Fort Pulaski will be at 9.8 feet Tuesday morning at 9 a.m. which puts it in a moderate flood stage. We will be watching for coastal flooding from Tuesday through Thursday.
