Man hit and killed by train in Richmond Hill

RICHMOND HILL, GA (WTOC) - CSX train company is investigating after a 20-year-old man was hit and killed by a CSX train around 3:00 p.m. on Sunday afternoon.
The young man was found underneath the viaduct on Highway 17 just before Harris Trail. Richmond Hill Police spoke to the conducter who says he blew the train horn multiple times before the train struck the man.
The engineer was able to stop the train but it took nearly a mile before coming to a halt near the Ford Avenue.
“It is very rare that we have these types of incidents here in the city, thankfully," said Cpt. Brendon Greene with the Richmond Hill FIre Department. "But people should definitely keep this in mind and take precautions when they’re walking and operating around railroad tracks because it can be very dangerous.”
CSX is handling the details of the investigation. Stay with WTOC for the latest updates to this story.
