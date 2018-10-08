Officials in Bulloch County prepping for possible storm impacts

BULLOCH COUNTY, GA (WTOC) - Hurricane Michael’s wind and rain could mean possible damage across our area. That’s why emergency crews urge you to be prepared.
This hurricane developed and turned our direction quicker than others in the past. Emergency leaders say this isn’t the time to panic, but certainly the time to prepare.
Leaders expect tropical storm-force winds and several inches of rain over the course of two to three days this week. They’re worried about fallen trees and the damage they can do.
“Based on what we’re hearing from the National Weather Service, we could have trees down. Some widespread power outages are certainly possible,” said Ted Wynn, Public Safety Director, Bulloch County.
He’s hopeful Michael moves out as quickly as he moves in and we don’t see prolonged rains and wind.
