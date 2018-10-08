Rape Crisis Center of Coastal Empire names executive director

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) - The Rape Crisis Center of the Coastal Empire has a new executive director.
Doris Williams has accepted the full-time position. She was already filling in as interim executive director while the board looked at applicants for the job.
Williams is a graduate of Savannah State University. She has two masters degrees in human resources management and one in management and leadership.
“To hopefully become a free, standalone facility that would have an exam room on site and hopefully provide followup care,” Williams said. “That is my biggest goal is to make that happen and continue broadening our services to some of the under-served communities and areas that we have not reached yet.”
In 2017, Williams was the center’s Employee of the Year. She has worked with the Rape Crisis Center for 10 years.
