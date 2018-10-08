Savannah Fire educates public during Fire Prevention Week

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) - This week is Fire Prevention Week and Savannah Fire wants to make sure citizens are educated on fire safety.
So far this year, Savannah Fire has responded to more than 160 building fires, and some of those fires were deadly.
Fire trucks will be rolling out of their stations and across the community to share information with the public when it comes to fire safety. It's been a busy year for the Savannah Fire Department.
According to data from Savannah Fire, from January to August of 2017, firefighters responded to 123 building fires. Four people died as a result of those fires.
The number of building fires within the first eight months of this year went up to 162 building fires. Sadly, seven people have died from a fire within the City of Savannah so far this year.
Savannah Fire Spokeswoman Jenel Few says the fire department wants to make sure residents are educated on fire safety. She says firefighters would rather spend their time educating people on how to prevent fires rather than having to put them out.
With this week being Fire Prevention Week, the fire department hopes people will go through their homes and check their smoke alarms and develop a plan just in case a fire sparks within their home.
"Fires can start anywhere for any reason. We just have to be careful and remember to have a working smoke detector because it gives you those precious few minutes to get out safely," said Few.
Throughout the next several days, Savannah Fire will be conducting demonstrations and fire safety talks at schools and other events.
