Savannah Police investigate late night armed robbery at Murphy’s on Abercorn St

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) - Savannah Police are looking for a man they say robbed a person while wearing a gorilla mask.
Police say it happened at approximately 11:27 p.m. Sunday night at the Murphy’s gas station on Abercorn Street and Apache Avenue.
A witness reported seeing the suspect heading towards Walmart on Abercorn Street on foot. They described the suspect as a male, below 5′9″ in height, possibly carrying a gun, wearing a black trench coat with a hood, gray gloves, and a gorilla mask.
If you know anything, contact the Georgia Southern Armstrong Police Department at 912-344-3333.
