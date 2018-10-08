Schools still uncertain on closures due to Hurricane Michael

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) -Schools in the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry are still uncertain when or if there will be closures due to Hurricane Michael’s impact in the area.
Many students are out of class early in the week for the Columbus Day holiday.
Officials from Bulloch County and Vidalia city schools said they were monitoring the weather and will make a decision by 5 p.m. Wendesday. Students are already scheduled to be out of school Thursday in Vidalia for a teacher work day.
Leaders at Bryan County and Tattnall County schools are in communication with local emergency management agencies and have not yet announced closures.
