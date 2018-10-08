Statesboro Fire Dept. to host free first responders workshop

STATESBORO, GA (WTOC) - First responders face life or death challenges almost every day. Those can take an emotional and psychological toll.
The Statesboro Fire Department will host a free workshop this Friday called “Saving Those Who Save Others.” They’ll address suicide prevention and awareness for firefighters and EMS. Organizers used a grant to bring a nationally-noted counselor to lead the session.
“This is free of charge to firefighters, law enforcement, dispatchers, EMS, anybody in that area,” said Capt. Merritt Kearns, Statesboro Fire Department. “We’d also like to invite counselors, psychologists, and folks in the mental health field as well.”
The session will last from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. at East Georgia State College in Statesboro.
