Wetter Weather Ahead of Michael

High pressure is moving out; giving way to a wetter weather pattern ahead of Michael and possible local severe weather Wednesday and Thursday.
This morning features temperatures in the 70s and very muggy conditions. Patchy fog is possible through 8 a.m. With a southeasterly, onshore, flow – showers will continue to roll in from the beaches. But, rain is forecast to remain isolated through the morning commute.
Temps peak in the mid to upper 80s this afternoon; coolest at the beach. There will be a mix of sun and clouds. Scattered showers, and thunderstorms, will be common-place across the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry. Keep the WTOC Weather App, and umbrella, in-hand today. Even wetter weather is expected Tuesday.
Tracking Michael and local impacts –
Michael is steadily organizing in the extreme northwestern Caribbean this morning. Strengthening is forecast all the way up until a Florida landfall either late Wednesday or Thursday. It is possible, but not currently forecast, that Michael makes landfall as a Major Hurricane.
Locally, Wednesday and Thursday are First Alert Weather Days.
Michael is forecast to take a northeasterly turn after landfall; spreading significant weather impacts into Georgia and South Carolina. Squalls of heavy rain, gusty winds, and isolated tornado may begin as early as Wednesday. The worst conditions are possible Wednesday night, into Thursday.
Some data is slower, and suggests the nastiest weather holds off until Thursday afternoon and evening.
Regardless of timing, tropical storm conditions remain possible. Plan for at least isolated severe weather and scattered power outages Wednesday and Thursday.
A lot of information will be coming your way over the next few days. Stay tuned; on TV, at wtoc.com and in the WTOC Weather App.
Have a great day,
Cutter