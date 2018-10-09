Beaufort Co. Sheriff’s Office investigating skull found near Bristol Sports Area

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA (WTOC) - The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office is investigating what is suspected to be a human skull that was found Monday near Bristol Sports Arena on Hilton Head Island.
The skull was sitting in pine straw near the bathrooms at the arena.
A forensic anthropologist will examine the skull as well as perform DNA analysis to help determine whether it belongs to an individual related to any missing persons or other investigations.
Anyone with information about the origin of the skull should call Sgt. Doug Seifert at 843-255-3414 or Crimestoppers at 1-888-CrimeSC.
