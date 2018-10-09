Bulloch County officials ready for storm impact

BULLOCH COUNTY, GA (WTOC) - Bulloch County is already bracing for inches of rain and tropical storm winds and heavy gusts.
Officials spent the day Tuesday making sure every department is prepared to face whatever Michael may bring. Emergency teams from the county and nearly every other agency gathered Tuesday morning to hear the latest from the National Weather Service. The tropical storm conditions could bring down trees and lead to power outages.
Bulloch County Schools has canceled classes for Wednesday and Thursday. County leaders say people should not wait any longer to get supplies or whatever else they need because they’ll need to find a safe structure and stay there.
“Get prepared tonight,” said Ted Wynn, Bulloch County Public Safety. “By tomorrow afternoon and evening, stay at home. Do not be out on the roads unless it’s absolutely necessary.”
Wynn says they’ll monitor the storm throughout the evening Tuesday and into Wednesday to make sure they have crews positioned where they’ll be needed.
Copyright 2018 WTOC. All rights reserved.