Chatham County prepares for flooding

CHATHAM COUNTY, GA (WTOC) - Even with wind and power outages as our greatest threats, Chatham County is preparing for flooding as well.
The Emergency Management Office has had a lot of crews out cleaning. CEMA Director Dennis Jones says he’s been working with public works crews for two days to make sure drains are cleared ahead of the storm. He says they’ve also assessed their flood control equipment to make sure it’s working correctly. Barricades are ready to be set up along East Henry Street if and when it floods. It’s a spot where drivers regularly get stranded during a normal rain.
Mayor Eddie DeLoach says that’s one reason you don’t need to be on the road.
“You don’t need to be driving if you don’t have to. Stay at the house, watch some TV, check the weather, that’s what you can do,” Mayor DeLoach said.
The city of Savannah is postponing several events they had planned to host on Wednesday, including a ribbon cutting for the new Windsor Park, a special called meeting and review for the city manager, and a town hall meeting.
“We’re just going to continue on and just monitor,” the mayor said. “And if it goes like we planned, we’re going to be okay, and if something happens, we’re going to be in touch with Dennis and those guys on a regular basis, and we have calls on a regular basis, and if there’s a need to, he’ll let us know if we need to change, but as of right now, we’re going on business as usual.”
Savannah’s emergency management director says the city follows the county’s lead in situations like this. It’s doing similar preparations behind the scenes in case they’re needed in the next couple of days.
