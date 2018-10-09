Dave Turley’s Tuesday First Alert WX

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) -Mostly cloudy skies will continue through Thursday as Hurricane Michael approaches the area. Scattered showers with some thunderstorms possible today with highs in the mid 80s. Scattered showers possible overnight with daybreak temps 75-79. Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with scattered showers and storms, highs 83-88. Wednesday night winds will begin to increase with locally heavy rain possible by daybreak, lows in the mid 70s. Hurricane Michael will be a tropical storm as it impacts us Thursday. We can expect 2-4” of on and off locally heavy rain with locally higher amounts possible. Sustained winds 25-35mph and wind gusts possibly over 50mph. Power outages due to downed trees is possible for the entire area. Isolated tornadoes will also be possible. Some coastal flooding is possible but only during high tides. Michael will move quickly out of the area Thursday night with fall like weather for the weekend.