Don’t Be a Victim: Price gouging

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) - Prices at the gas pump may be something to look our for during a hurricane.
When hurricanes come through, there are those who might look to take advantage of you during a bad situation. That includes price gouging at the pump. You’re protected now, as Governor Nathan Deal has enacted a State of Emergency for 92 counties in Georgia, including all the counties in our area. The State of Emergency is effective Tuesday and will lasts until at least when the storm clears out.
Here’s what you should do if you think you’ve been a victim of price gouging. You can contact the Office of the Attorney General Consumer Protection Unit at 1.800.869.1123. There is also more information on their website.
Be sure you’re aware of the prices at the pump. Violators can be fined from $2,000 to $15,000 per violation.
