Fort Pulaski closed until storm passes

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) - The National Park Service announced Monday night Fort Pulaski will be closed starting Tuesday until the storm passes.
The park has been hit hard in years past by hurricanes Matthew and Irma, along with a tornado that tore through the islands communities, so out of an abundance of caution, for the safety of visitors and park staff, the gates to the park are closed.
Storm preps at the park this time around, in addition to getting staff out, include getting valuable items out of harms way, like computers, so those are being put on higher surfaces and covered just in case.
No windows have been boarded up, though, and park service staff hope the measures they have taken will be more than enough to preserve the park and what's inside.
One thing they can't avoid is lost revenue from closing the park until further notice.
Fort Pulaski’s public information officer says that’s a hardship they’ll have to deal with until the storm passes.
“Whether we’re closed to the public and we’re not taking in our entrance fees, which certainly affects our bottom line from the programs that we can do, facilities that we can have for the public. But on top of that, we have to be as prepared as we can be, and the money is going to have to come from somewhere," said Joel Cadoff, the public information officer for Fort Pulaski.
That's where Fort Pulaski can still benefit, being a part of the National Park system.
Cadoff said assistance, if needed, could come in from the regional office in Atlanta or even from Washington.
Once the storm passes, a damage assessment will happen before the park is cleared to open.
