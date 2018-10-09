Fort Pulaski to reopen Friday after suffering only minimal damage during Michael

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) - Fort Pulaski will reopen Friday at 10:30 a.m. after the Tropical Storm Michael closed its doors on Wednesday.
According to the National Park Service, the park suffered “minimal damage.”
The park has been hit hard in years past by hurricanes Matthew and Irma, along with a tornado that tore through the islands communities, so out of an abundance of caution, for the safety of visitors and park staff, the gates to the park are closed.
Storm preps at the park this time around, in addition to getting staff out, included getting valuable items out of harms way, like computers, so those are being put on higher surfaces and covered just in case.
