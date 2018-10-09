GA Gov. Deal issues emergency declaration for resources, price gouging regulations

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) - Georgia Gov. Nathan Deal has issued an emergency declaration for 92 counties ahead of potential impacts from Hurricane Michael.
The 92 counties under emergency declaration are: Appling, Atkinson, Bacon, Baker, Baldwin, Ben Hill, Berrien, Bibb, Bleckley, Brantley, Brooks, Bryan, Bulloch, Burke, Calhoun, Camden, Candler, Charlton, Chatham, Chattahoochee, Clay, Clinch, Coffee, Colquitt, Cook, Crawford, Crisp, Decatur, Dodge, Dooly, Dougherty, Early, Echols, Effingham, Emanuel, Evans, Glascock, Glynn, Grady, Hancock, Houston, Irwin, Jeff Davis, Jefferson, Jenkins, Johnson, Jones, Lanier, Laurens, Lee, Liberty, Long, Lowndes, Macon, Marion, McIntosh, Miller, Mitchell, Montgomery, Muscogee, Peach, Pierce, Pulaski, Quitman, Randolph, Richmond, Schley, Screven, Seminole, Stewart, Sumter, Talbot, Tattnall, Taylor, Telfair, Terrell, Thomas, Tift, Toombs, Treutlen, Turner, Twiggs, Upson, Ware, Warren, Washington, Wayne, Webster, Wheeler, Wilcox, Wilkinson and Worth counties.
The emergency declaration is effective for seven days and makes all state resources available to local governments and entities within the impacted area of the hurricane.
Gov. Deal said in a statement, “The state is mobilizing all available resources to ensure public safety ahead of Hurricane Michael. In light of the storm’s forecasted track, I encourage Georgians in the affected counties to be prepared and remain vigilant. We will continue to monitor Hurricane Michael’s path and GEMA/HS is leading our preparedness efforts. We are also working with federal, state and local officials to provide public shelter and accommodate those evacuating from other states. I ask all Georgians to join me in praying for the safety of our people and all those in the path of Hurricane Michael.”
Expecting an interruption in supplies and petroleum, this executive order mainly addresses the suspension and changes to motor carrier safety regulations to allow extended hours and distances for supply delivery.
The order also puts into effect price gouging regulations throughout the state and makes state resources available to assist in preparation, response and recovery activities throughout the state of Georgia.
