GA Gov. Deal issues emergency declaration for resources, price gouging regulations

Gov. Deal said in a statement, “The state is mobilizing all available resources to ensure public safety ahead of Hurricane Michael. In light of the storm’s forecasted track, I encourage Georgians in the affected counties to be prepared and remain vigilant. We will continue to monitor Hurricane Michael’s path and GEMA/HS is leading our preparedness efforts. We are also working with federal, state and local officials to provide public shelter and accommodate those evacuating from other states. I ask all Georgians to join me in praying for the safety of our people and all those in the path of Hurricane Michael.”