Good Samaritan shelters to open Wednesday evening in Effingham Co.

EFFINGHAM COUNTY, GA (WTOC) - Four shelters will be open in Effingham County on Wednesday night in case anyone feels unsafe staying in their home during Hurricane Michael.
The Effingham County Voluntary Organizations Active in Disaster will open four shelters at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 10:
- Sandhill Baptist Church
- Springfield United Methodist Church
- Elam Egypt Baptist Church
- Liberty Christian Fellowship
Please bring your own bedding, toiletries, food and water.
Please be respectful for these locations as they are opening for your benefit.
