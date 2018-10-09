Hurricane Michael: FL county issues friendly trespass warning for weatherman Jim Cantore

(RNN) – The Weather Channel’s Jim Cantore is forecaster non grata as powerful Hurricane Michael approaches the Florida panhandle.
When bad weather hits, Cantore is usually somewhere around.
The Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office is trying to get ahead of the game, it doesn’t want Cantore anywhere close to their stretch of Florida. They’ve posted a trespass warning for the storm-chasing weatherman on their Facebook page.
The warning describes Cantore as a “person of interest.” It limits him to “non-business-related visits only. Winter month preferred.”
Three pictures are included just in case anyone doesn’t recognize the famous weather personality.
The post ends with: “This is not a real trespass (warning). We like Jim, just not under these conditions.
The sheriff’s office will have to keep a close eye on Cantore. Dana Headrick Baccadutre of neighboring Niceville has already snapped a shot with him.
