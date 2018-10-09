Locals pull man from burning car in Liberty County

LIBERTY COUNTY, GA (WTOC) - Two of the people who rescued a man from a burning car are being honored by the family of the man they saved.
Family and friends honored Brandon Gulliver and Brandon Long as well as Ron Sluder for risking their own lives to pull 26-year-old Deondre Shuman from a burning care after it hit a tree. The Good Samaritans got to meet Shuman’s daughter, enjoy a meal, and received a plaque with a few small gifts of appreciation. A church member says the men were a blessing.
“This really could have been a sad occasion but we’re thankful that God spared his life and that he sent perfect people at the perfect time so we’re thankful for that."
Family says they had a great time celebrating the heroes.
