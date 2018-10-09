Man arrested for murder at Wendy’s in Bluffton

BLUFFTON, SC (WTOC) - Bluffton Police and the U.S. Marshals Task Force have arrested a man for a murder that took place at a Wendy’s restaurant earlier this month.
Officials arrested 23-year-old Aki Da Ron Franklin. He’s charged with the murder of 29-year-old Abraham Gadson. He’s also charged with possession of a firearm by a person convicted of a violent felony and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.
Gadson was shot inside the restaurant on Evan Way on the evening of Sept. 13.
