Nine Line starts ‘Carolina Strong’ campaign to help Florence victims

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) - As another hurricane threatens the East Coast, many areas are still recovering from Hurricane Florence.
Nine Line Apparel in Savannah is doing what it can to help those impacted. They started a “Carolina Strong” campaign that included a unique T-Shirt design to raise funds for those affected by Florence. Tuesday, the company was able to donate more than $12,000 to the local chapter of the American Red Cross.
“Everyone always asks why you give back, and we always say, ‘why not?’ We want to teach our children the values of do unto others as you want done to yourself and you need to put your time and your money and your effort where your mouth is,” said Tyler Merritt, CEO, Nine Line Apparel.
One-hundred percent of the Carolina Strong T-Shirt sales were donated.
Copyright 2018 WTOC. All rights reserved.