Scattered Downpours Ahead of Michael’s Impacts

All eyes are on Hurricane Michael and local impacts Wednesday and Thursday; both are First Alert Weather Days.
Ahead of the hurricane, scattered downpours are moving onshore and soaking a few roadways. Overall, it’ll be a damp morning with passing showers. Rain may be briefly heavy. Pack a few extra minutes into your morning commute.
Going through the day, additional scattered downpours are likely. Any shower that develops will be capable of producing heavy rain and gusty breezes; albeit relatively brief.
High temperatures peak in the low to mid-80s with plenty of humidity.
Hurricane Michael –
There have been no significant changes to the forecast overnight. Michael is a strengthening hurricane in the Gulf of Mexico and forecast to become a Category 3, Major, Hurricane prior to a midday Wednesday Florida Panhandle landfall.
Nasty weather is likely later Wednesday through early Thursday across portions of the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry.
The Storm Prediction Center has placed all the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry in a Slight Risk of severe weather Wednesday; most of the area is included Thursday.
Local Severe Weather Risks:
· Heavy rain that could cause minor street, road flooding
· Wind gusts strong enough to cause some tree and power line damage
· Isolated to scattered power outages
· Isolated, fast-moving, tornadoes
· Dangerous rip currents
· Minor coastal flooding around times of high tide
The WTOC Team will continue to update you over the next few days. You can get the latest first alert forecast, and more, on TV, at wtoc.com and in the WTOC Weather App.
Have a great day,
Cutter