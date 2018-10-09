State of the Airport address details projects, goals for future

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) - Positive growth and big projects were a few highlights discussed at Tuesday’s State of the Airport Address in Savannah.
The Airport Commission announced they are moving forward with their five-year capital plan, which includes projects that totaling anywhere from $150 to $200-million.
The first highlight, and a project currently underway, was the new Global Federal Inspection Services Facility. That will allow the airport to recruit international charters, and eventually, international air service directly into Savannah.
“Having that facility puts us in a better position to market that," said the Executive Director of the Savannah Airport Commission, Gregory Kelly.
In addition to the new customs building, a new apron project to hold more planes is on the list along with a four-gate expansion, upgraded security checkpoint, and improvements to the rental car facilities.
Airport property will also hold the new joint emergency operations center for the county and municipalities within.
“We have a lot of work ahead of us to get all this work done in order to meet the needs of the aeronautical development activity around the airport; also the passenger growth and the air service growth that we’re experiencing," Kelly said.
Kelly said executives with Allegiant Air = in town for their annual conference - believe the airport can be what they referred to as a 20-city airport. To support that sentiment, Kelly showed the audience how air service and destinations have expanded in just four years.
Kelly said after the address, “In order to really serve that the right way, we need to have gates for everybody that’s serving us now, those that want to expand that are serving us now and those that are yet to come.”
Another big priority with all the service expansion - and one that will affect traffic coming into the airport - will be a complete reconfiguration of the interchange at I-95 and Pooler Parkway.
Kelly said they are currently working with the state and looking to conduct a comprehensive study of how to best complete it.
