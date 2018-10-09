Train hits, drags SUV hundreds of feet overnight in Long County

LONG CO., GA (WTOC) - The Coastal Courier is reporting a train crash in Long County.
Ludowici Fire Chief Chris Moss says a CSX train hit an SUV. The driver was attempting to cross the railroad crossing on Morgan Lake Road when they were hit. The vehicle was impaled by the train and drug hundreds of feet.
Moss says the male driver was unconscious when rescue crews arrived shortly after midnight Tuesday. He was transported to Liberty Regional Medical Center in Hinesville with unknown injuries.
