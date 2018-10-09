Tropical Storm conditions possible across Coastal Empire, Lowcountry

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) - All eyes are on Hurricane Michael and local impacts Wednesday and Thursday; both are First Alert Weather Days.
There have been no significant changes to the forecast overnight. Michael is a strengthening hurricane in the Gulf of Mexico and forecast to become a Category 3 Major Hurricane prior to a midday Wednesday Florida Panhandle landfall.
Nasty weather is likely later Wednesday through early Thursday across portions of the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry. A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for most of the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry Wednesday evening through Thursday morning. A Tropical Storm Watch means that sustained winds of 39 MPH, or stronger, are possible within the watch area within 48-hours.
The Storm Prediction Center has placed all the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry in a Slight Risk of severe weather Wednesday; most of the area is included Thursday.
Local Severe Weather Risks:
- Heavy rain that could cause minor street, road flooding
- Wind gusts strong enough to cause some tree and power line damage
- Isolated to scattered power outages
- Isolated, fast-moving, tornadoes
- Dangerous rip currents
- Minor coastal flooding around times of high tide
The WTOC Team will continue to update you over the next few days. You can get the latest first alert forecast, and more, on TV, at wtoc.com and in the WTOC Weather App.
Have a great day,
Cutter
