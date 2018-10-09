Western counties in Georgia prepping for Hurricane Michael

STATESBORO, GA (WTOC) - Hurricane Michael’s path could bring tropical storm damage across Southeast Georgia.
The storm has our whole region on alert - even counties far inland that don’t normally feel the brunt of a hurricane. All of them have the same message for their communities: Be prepared.
In Toombs County Tuesday afternoon, EMA Director Lynn Moore fielded calls from people with questions about what the storm could do locally. Moore tells us they’ll have firetrucks and emergency crews on standby starting Wednesday morning to deal with fallen trees or other serious issues, but he urges people to have what they need by midday Wednesday and to stay off the roads until Thursday.
“If you haven’t got to go out, don’t go,” Moore said. “All that does is put more pressure on us, more opportunity to have a wreck, more opportunity to end up in a ditch, more opportunity on a dirt road to get stuck."
Moore says public safety crews will be working, but they will deal with emergency situations first until the storm clears. The message is similar from public safety teams across the area: Find a safe place Wednesday and stay there until this clears.
