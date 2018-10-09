What to know for Hurricane Michael: Q&A with the First Alert Weather Team

WTOC Digital Team: We have a full story with tips and tricks for hurricane preparedness. Viewers can read that here. In a worst case scenario, people should prepare to be without power for several days. The basics include nonperishable food items like granola bars, bottled water, dried fruits and meats, crackers and peanut butter. Additionally, individuals with specific medication needs should take care of prescriptions in advance. Other useful items include: a NOAA weather radio, batteries, flashlights, a cooler with ice, and, of course, the WTOC First Alert Weather App.