Appling, Wayne Co. announce mandatory curfew ahead of Hurricane Michael landfall

APPLING COUNTY, GA (WTOC) -A mandatory curfew has been issued for both Appling and Wayne Counties ahead of Hurricane Michael’s landfall.
Residents in Appling County are asked to stay indoors beginning at 8:00 p.m. on Wednesday to last until 9:00 a.m. on Thursday morning.
A shelter will be open in Appling County beginning on Wednesday around 3:00 p.m. on 217 South Main Street in Baxley for anyone living in a mobile home or unsafe structure. All administrative offices for the Appling Country Board of Commissioners and the City of Baxley will be closed on Thursday.
The City of Jesup and the Wayne County beginning on Thursday at 12:00 a.m. and ending at 12:00 p.m.
During this time, no vehicular or pedestrian traffic will be allowed on the streets or roadways, with the only exception being those who are traveling to and from work.
