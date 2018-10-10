Bangladesh sentences 19 to death for political rally attack

In this Sept. 11, 2008 file photo, former Bangladesh prime minister Khaleda Zia, left, greets her son Tarique Rahman who is receiving treatment at a hospital, after she was released from jail in Dhaka, Bangladesh. A Bangladeshi tribunal has sentenced 19 people to death and 19 others to life in prison for a deadly attack at a political rally of then-opposition leader and now Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. The tribunal in Dhaka delivered a verdict Wednesday on nearly 50 cases stemming from the grenade attack 14 years ago that killed two dozen people and wounded hundreds. Two former Cabinet ministers were condemned to death. Jailed former Prime Minister Khaleda Zia's son Tarique Rahman received a life sentence. Eleven defendants were given six months to two years in prison. (AP Photo/Pavel Rahman, File) (AP)