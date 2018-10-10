College basketball fixer describes 'black op' payments

Asked whose families he brokered deals with, Thomas "T.J." Gassnola ticked off a list of five names, including Ayton, who attended Arizona for his freshman season before being drafted by the Phoenix Suns, and Brian Bowen Jr., who committed to Louisville before departing without playing amid the widening recruitment scandal. Gassnola also named Billy Preston and Silvio De Sousa of Kansas and Dennis Smith Jr. of North Carolina State as the others.