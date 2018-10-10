Dave Turley’s Wednesday WX Forecast

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) -Hurricane Michael will be making landfall along the Florida panhandle today as a category 4 hurricane. Michael will begin to accelerate to the northeast after landfall and weaken quickly over southeast Georgia Thursday. Hurricane force winds extend out 45 miles form the center while tropical storm winds extend 175 miles. We don expect to get tropical storm conditions over our area beginning late tonight and continuing into Thursday afternoon. Winds will increase after midnight and will be sustained at 25-25mph with gusts to 60 mph possible. The is a moderate risk for power outages due to downed trees. Rain of 2-4” with locally higher amounts possible. Isolated tornadoes are possible today into early Thursday. Michael will quickly move out of the area Thursday afternoon and conditions will improve rapidly improve from southwest to northeast. Coastal flooding during high tides is possible through early Thursday. A cold front will move through late Thursday and bring in much nicer weather for the weekend.