Gum Branch man accused of trafficking Liberty Co. inmates

LIBERTY CO., GA (WTOC) - A Gum Branch man has been arrested and charged with human trafficking.
According to Coastal News Service and the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office, they received a report of human trafficking taking place in the Gum Branch area and after a month-long investigation, a search warrant was executed on Oct. 4 on the property of Randy Ray, who resides on the 1400 block of Ray Road.
The warrant alleged Ray would enter into agreements with female inmates who were detained at the Liberty County Jail to bond them out under the pretext of having them work on his property and allegedly performing sexual favors, according to LCSO.
Ray has been charged with two counts of trafficking of persons for labor or sexual servitude and two counts of pandering by compulsion according to Reed.
The investigation is ongoing.
