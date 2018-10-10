Hunter AAF storing aircraft until storm threat passes

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) - In Savannah, the Army is having to secure certain valuable equipment ahead of any potential storm impacts to the area.
Like pieces to a puzzle, one by one today these aircraft will be brought in and placed carefully in these hangars, and for good reason.
For the brigade, there are about 75 aircraft that the Army is loading into available hangar space today.
That's because there's not a whole lot to break up wind gusts and protect the dozens of helicopters housed at Hunter out on the open airfield.
So the Army made the decision to start pushing back the various aircraft this morning.
They want to protect the equipment in the event they are called upon to support local, state and federal response efforts in the wake of Hurricane Michael, even though that's not their normal objective.
The helicopters will stay put until the storm threat passes.
“Biggest concern would be damage from flying debris, that kind of damage. High winds could damage rotor systems. Mostly flying debris would be our biggest concern," said Chief Warrant Officer 4 Cody Grow.
This is the second time the helicopters have been stored for protection. The last was about a month ago as Hurricane Florence approached the east coast.
