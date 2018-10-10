Lenox Development on hold in Bryan County

BRYAN COUNTY, GA (WTOC) - A controversial neighborhood development in Bryan County is on hold. The proposed Lenox development sparked concern as it was situated near McAllister Elementary School in Richmond Hill, an area where traffic is a common issue.
The scheduled vote was on the agenda at the Bryan County Board of Commissioners meeting on Tuesday. When everyone showed up, they found out the Lenox Development was off the table for now. According to Chairman Carter Infinger, the Lenox Development attorney withdrew the application Tuesday.
“If it would have come to us and we would have denied it, they could not proceed for a year,” Infinger said. “So what that did, they pulled it and they are going to revise it and probably bring back to us probably within a year to look at it again, so it has to go through the process again.”
Despite the vote being taken off the table, development was still a key issue. The board voted to approve an Interim Development Ordinance, which sets terms and conditions on future builders in the county. It requires developers to work under tougher regulations, something Jaclyn Arbogast and other residents are asking for smarter development.
"The IDO wants to identify ways to improve value and build standards and architectural design," Arbogast said. "Where are any of these P-U-Ds innovative? They're track homes."
Opponents like attorney Bill Glass argued the ordinance would require builders to use more expensive materials, raising the costs of homes and discouraging low income residents from moving into the county.
"It has the intent or effect of excluding persons from housing markets based on their economic or social status," Glass said.
The county denied the ordinance as discriminatory and said their legal team vetted the restrictions.
“This is more than basic guidelines that we want to enhance our community,” Infinger said. “We are the 22nd or the 23rd fastest growing county in the United States so we have to rewrite our ordinances so this is part of that.”
This interim development ordinance is just that. It’s not permanent. It’s essentially just a band-aid until the board can set up a permanent solution called the unified development ordinance. They said they had to make this first step to get to a permanent solution.
